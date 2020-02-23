Passenger, 71, dies as van stops in front of bus in St Helens
23 February 2020
A 71-year-old bus passenger who was injured after a van stopped suddenly in front of the vehicle has died.
The bus driver had to brake when the white van stopped suddenly in Borough Road, St Helens, at about 13:10 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
A passenger who suffered a head injury was taken to hospital where she died.
The van driver did not stop but has since been traced, police said. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.