'Speedo Mick' finishes charity walk at Land's End

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mick Cullen briefly stopped for the Merseyside derby in January

A man who walked the length of the UK while wearing little more than swimming trunks has reached the finish line at Land's End.

Mick Cullen - known as 'Speedo Mick' - strode through wind, rain and storms Ciara and Dennis, after starting at John O' Groats in December.

The Everton fan has raised more than £300,000 for disadvantaged people.

He told BBC Breakfast: "Doing it in the winter, obviously in a pair of knickers, is very challenging."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption 'Speedo Mick' takes a selfie with Everton midfielder Fabian Delph

He added that "many times" he had had "doubts" but the public's support had kept him "running on adrenaline".

"I'm having a good laugh doing it... It's unbelievable for a man in his pants," he said earlier on his route.

The 55-year-old was met by a large crowd of well-wishers and a brass band at Land's End and Everton wished him "Huge congratulations" on Twitter.

He celebrated by dancing to The Proclaimers' song "I would walk 500 miles".

The distance from John O' Groats to Land's End is between 837 and 1,000 miles - depending on the route you take.

Image copyright Speedo Mick Image caption 'Speedo Mick' battled through Storm Ciara in Glastonbury

On his website, he said: "For a long time, I was in need of that very same help and support that I am now offering to others.

"I have been the homeless person you see in the shop doorway, the addict, the alcoholic, the hopeless case that had made so many bad decisions that there was surely no way back."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption 'Speedo Mick' has raised more than £300,000

In 2016, he raised more than £50,000 for a Liverpool hospice by walking from Everton's Goodison Park ground to Wembley Stadium.

He had previously earned his nickname after fundraising £30,000 swimming the English Channel.

"But by far my best accomplishments are the fact that I have become a father, a husband, a brother and a son that my family can be proud of," he added.