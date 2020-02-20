Image caption Paul McCartney lived at 20 Forthlin Road, in Allerton, from the age of 13 to 22

The National Trust is looking for a guide to work at the childhood homes of Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

The "once in a lifetime opportunity" has become available due to a long-serving member of staff retiring.

The Beatles composed and rehearsed many of their early hits at the houses in Liverpool.

The charity said it wanted someone with "accurate historical knowledge" to bring the "early years of two of the Beatles' story to life".

Paul McCartney lived at 20 Forthlin in Allerton from the age of 13 to 22 and about 100 Beatles songs were composed there.

Lennon lived at Mendips, a 1930s semi-detached house in Woolton, with his Aunt Mimi from the age of five to 22.

Image copyright National Trust Images/Arnhel de Serra Image caption Sylvia Hall (right) is retiring after working at the former home of Paul McCartney on Forthlin Road for eight years

The position has become available because Sylvia Hall, 71, who has worked as the custodian at Fortlhlin Road for the past eight years, is now retiring.

She said: "I'm always very aware I represent the McCartney family. I am very careful to do lots of research and Mike McCartney [Paul McCartney's brother] has been very helpful with stories about the house.

"You get questions thrown at you. 'Where is Paul's mum buried? What type of tobacco did Paul's dad Jim smoke in his pipe?'

"Paul McCartney has been a daily part of my life for eight years."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Beatles in July 1965

She has given tours to American singer-songwriters including Debbie Harry, James Taylor and Jackson Browne, but said "every visitor is special".

"I've had eight very enjoyable years meeting people from all over the world. I will miss the people."

Simon Osborne, general manager of the National Trust's Liverpool properties, said: "We're really looking for someone who has a passion for bringing the early years of two of the Beatles' story to life.

"The successful candidate must be as enthusiastic about helping to care for these important places of music history as they are about caring for our visitors. This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any fan of the Beatles who is the right person for the job."