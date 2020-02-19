Image copyright Everton FC Image caption The new 52,000 capacity stadium is part of the regeneration of Liverpool's northern dockland

Everton have appointed a preferred contractor for the club's new 52,000 capacity stadium on Liverpool's waterfront.

Laing O'Rourke has been chosen to construct the venue at Bramley-Moore Dock at an estimated cost of £500m.

Final plans were revealed in December 2019 including four distinctive stands and a steep end for 13,000 home fans.

If approved, work on the new stadium is expected to start later this year and is expected to take three years.

Chief Executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said the club was a step closer to "delivering a new world-class waterfront stadium for Everton".

She said the club would continue "to engage with our supporters on a number of matters as we await our planning application to be determined by Liverpool City Council."

Laing O'Rourke director, Paul McNerney, said the company has a long track record of delivering sport stadia and was "delighted" to work with the club to deliver The People's Project at Goodison Park.

The proposed ground would be built within Liverpool's World Heritage Site on the city's waterfront.

In October 2018, Laing O'Rourke was appointed main contractor for the Royal Liverpool Hospital after the collapse of construction giant Carillion.