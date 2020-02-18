Liverpool

Boy, 15, held over stabbings near Widnes college

  • 18 February 2020
Riverside College in Kingsway, Widnes
Image caption The attack happened outside Riverside College in Widnes

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the stabbing of two 16-year-old boys outside a Cheshire college.

They suffered serious injuries in the attack near Riverside College in Widnes on 3 February.

A boy from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is the eighth teenager to be arrested in connection with the incident.

All eight questioned by police officers, including the latest arrest, have been released on conditional bail.

