Plans to create new neighbourhood of Bootle by regenerating six acres of canal-side land have been finalised.

Community and social enterprise group SAFE Regeneration wants to build 107 family homes and an 80-bed care facility on the Merton Road site.

A microbrewery, leisure facilities and a business centre are also included in the £33m scheme, which would be located next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

The proposal will be submitted to Sefton Council planners in March.

Work could start in Autumn 2021.

SAFE Regeneration said its plans represented a "truly community-led vision".

Community partnerships manager Jane Dawe said: "This isn't just about building houses - it's co-creating a neighbourhood which has been shaped over the years through many consultation events.

"We listened to what our community have told us they want."

The Lock and Quay, a local microbrewery and community pub which also currently houses workshops and studios, will also undergo refurbishment.

SAFE Regeneration intends to work in partnership with Sefton Council, Regenerus and the Canal and Rivers Trust.

It also has the backing of Homes England and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

SAFE chief executive Brian Dawe said: "We are delighted that the development has received over £700,000 worth of funding support from Power to Change, Homes England Community-led Housing pot and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authorities Special Investment Fund, to take this project through to full planning within the next two months.

"For over a decade SAFE Regeneration and its partners have worked tirelessly within the Bootle community to design and develop a masterplan for the regeneration of the canal-side area."