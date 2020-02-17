Image copyright Family photo Image caption Relatives said Donald Baxter "was loved by all his family and friends"

The family of a man who was killed by a falling tree branch while walking his dog during Storm Ciara last week said he would be "sorely missed".

Donald Hamilton Baxter, 67, was struck as he walked through Black Woods in Woolton, Liverpool just after 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Baxter's relatives said "he was loved by all his family and friends" and "will be sadly missed".

They said his "devoted" dog Taz was being cared for by a relative.

The Liverpool Echo reported that Taz stayed by his master's side until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Liverpool City Council, which owns the woodland, said the authority would "cooperate fully with any subsequent investigation".