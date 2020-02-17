Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police found the submachine gun in a house search in Everton on Saturday

Two people have been arrested after a submachine gun was found in the loft of a house.

The "lethal weapon" was discovered during a search of the property in Everton on Saturday, said Merseyside Police.

A 28-year-old man from Everton has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

A woman, aged 25, also from Everton, has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson, said: "This is a significant recovery of an extremely dangerous weapon and as a result our streets are safer today."