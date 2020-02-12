Image copyright LFC Image caption Designs have been re-drawn to keep Anfield Road open to traffic by re-routing it around the expanded stadium

Liverpool have scrapped plans to pedestrianise Anfield Road as part of the football club's £60m stadium expansion plans.

The club wants to increase its Anfield Road stand by 7,000 seats, and originally proposed blocking the road to traffic to allow for extra space.

It meant a stretch of the road would have been open only to pedestrians.

Designs have now been re-drawn to keep the road open after residents raised concerns about traffic and congestion.

Under the new plans, the road will be re-routed around the redeveloped stand, taking Anfield's total capacity to over 61,000.

The club aims to submit a formal planning application to Liverpool City Council shortly, with work due to begin before the end of 2020.

Image copyright LFC Image caption Liverpool hopes to complete a £60m development of Anfield in time for the start of the 2022/23 season

The first stage of a public consultation into the plans was launched in November, and attracted more than 800 responses.

A second consultation stage has now begun and a series of drop-in events are planned, alongside information made available at the club's home fixture with West Ham on 24 February.

Liverpool's Chief Operating Officer Andy Hughes said he was "pleased" a solution had been found to the Anfield Road concerns.

He added: "We've actually shrunk down the ground floor of the building a small amount but it allows just enough room that we can divert the road around the back of the stadium without encroaching into Stanley Park.

"These updated plans reflect that we have listened and we thank all of those people who took the time to share their views."