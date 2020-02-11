Image copyright Google Image caption The area is a popular spot with dog walkers

A dog walker has been "seriously injured" when he was hit by a falling tree in Liverpool.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the man had been in Black Woods, Woolton Road, when he was struck at about 11:05 GMT.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene in Black Woods, close to Wood View Road," the spokesperson added.

The wood is a popular spot for people walking their dogs.