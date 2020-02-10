Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christian Thornton was stabbed 11 times, including once in the heart

A pub landlord was stabbed to death while on the phone to police after a "heated exchange" with a barred customer, a jury has been told.

Christian Thornton was attacked by Lee Abbott outside the Hammer and Pincers in Widnes, Cheshire, on 11 August.

The prosecution said Abbott, 35, had argued with Mr Thornton, 49, over the ban, which he deemed "an injustice".

Abbott, who was "heavily intoxicated" at the time, admits manslaughter but denied murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor David McLachlan QC said Abbott, of Rose Street, Widnes, had gone to the pub on 3 August to argue against his ban, but Mr Thornton would not change his mind.

This prompted Abbott to threaten to burn down the pub, the court heard.

A few days later, the local PubWatch licensees group voted to bar Abbott for 12 months from all pubs in the area.

Image caption Lee Abbott told police he "just saw red" before the attack

Mr McLachlan said that after being informed in writing of the decision, Abbott went to the Hammer and Pincers with a large knife at about 15:15 BST.

He said Mr Thornton ordered him to leave, resulting in a "heated exchange" outside, during which the landlord called police.

Abbott then ran at Mr Thornton, stabbing him 11 times, including once in the heart, before fleeing.

The prosecution said Abbott was arrested an hour later and told officers they did not "need any evidence, I stabbed him".

When interviewed, Abbott said: "I just saw red."

Mr McLachlan said Abbott denied murder on the grounds he was heavily intoxicated, and also that he had diminished responsibility due to an abnormality of mental functioning.

The trial continues.