Image caption The attack happened outside Riverside College in Widnes

Seven boys arrested over the stabbing of two 16-year-olds outside a college have been released.

The boys suffered serious injuries in the attack, which happened near Riverside College in Widnes, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 3 February.

They were taken to hospital for a period, Cheshire Police said.

Six 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on conditional bail, the force added.

Another 16-year-old boy voluntarily attended a police station and was interviewed under caution.