A council boss hand delivered a birthday ring for a couple at the UK's coronavirus quarantine centre.

Matt Raw ordered a ring for his wife Ying's birthday from a jewellers in Cheshire, while they are confined at Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital.

Wirral Council's David Armstrong then picked it up and brought it to the hospital where 94 evacuated patients from Wuhan are monitored.

The couple then celebrated with a cake and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Mr Raw, his wife and his mother were among the 83 Britons evacuated from Wuhan, China on Friday.

There were 11 more flown back via France on Sunday to stay separately at the accommodation block.

However, one of the group was taken to another hospital for tests after feeling "slightly unwell" during the flight, a statement from Wirral Council said.

The evacuated people have to stay in the centre for 14 days, and food, toys and games consoles have been sent there.

Mr Raw said: "Deliveries are being allowed from family and friends."

He was full of praise for Mr Armstrong - the council's assistant chief executive - for making the 39 miles (63km) trip to collect his gift.

Mr Raw told BBC Radio 5 Live: "What a lovely chap. He went all the way to Knutsford, picked up the ring for me and actually delivered it here.

"And he threw in a cake and a bottle of Cava which I must confess went down very pleasantly."