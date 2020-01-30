Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Can you spot the tiny bearded pygmy chameleon?

Three "fingertip-sized" bearded pygmy chameleons have hatched at Chester Zoo.

One is so small it can fit on a pencil tip - but not much is known about the chameleons, which are one of Africa's smallest reptile species.

They can change colour and blend in perfectly with leaves in their surroundings and are only found in the coastal forests of Tanzania.

Experts at Chester Zoo are now hoping to establish a new conservation breeding programme for the species.

Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption They are so small they can fit on a pencil tip

The success of three hatchlings at the zoo comes after work to find out more information about the animals, which grow to be just three inches (7.62cm) in length.

Ben Baker, team manager of reptiles at the zoo, said there was "very little known about bearded pygmy chameleons" but as a group, chameleons were one of the "most threatened reptiles" in Africa.

"The new clutch will play a vital role in establishing a new breeding programme," he said.

"This will allow us to create a sustainable population and help gather new information about the species that has previously been unavailable to us, helping us play a key role in preventing the extinction of chameleons and other reptiles in the future."

The bearded pygmy chameleons, born after a 70-day incubation period, are being cared for in a special, behind-the-scenes rearing facility at the zoo.