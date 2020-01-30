Image copyright LFC Image caption The statue shows Bob Paisley carrying an injured Emlyn Hughes from the pitch

A statue of "one of the most successful English football managers of all time" has been unveiled at the stadium where he made his name.

The sculpture of Liverpool's Bob Paisley has been sited outside Anfield.

It depicts a scene from 1968, when Paisley carried off future Reds captain Emlyn Hughes after he was injured.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said it was a "fitting tribute" to a man who played "a huge part in the tremendous history of this club".

Paisley spent 44 years at Anfield, first as a player, before becoming assistant to one of the club's other legendary leaders, Bill Shankly.

He took over as manager after the Scot retired in 1974 and led the Reds to six league titles, three League Cups, three European Cups, one Uefa Cup, and one Uefa Super Cup in nine years.

He retired in 1983 and died 13 years later, aged 77.

Phil Thompson, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Alan Kennedy, Ian Callaghan, Phil Neal, and David Fairclough joined Peter Moore for the unveiling

Created by local sculptor Andy Edwards, the 8ft (2.5m) bronze statue has been placed outside the club's main stand in Paisley Square.

The Liverpool chief executive said the piece, which was unveiled by some of Paisley's most famous players - including Ian Rush, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Phil Thompson - was a "fitting tribute to his legacy".

"Bob Paisley is arguably one of the most successful English football managers of all time and led his team to greatness time and time again," he said.

"His contribution and commitment to Liverpool plays a huge part in the tremendous history of this football club."