Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The driver initially failed to stop at a crash in Maghull before being arrested on the M6

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car being driven on a motorway with a tyre missing was stopped by police.

The car initially failed to stop after it struck another vehicle on Goldcrest Road in Maghull at about 18:35 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

It was badly damaged but continued to join the M6, where it was eventually stopped by police.

A 27-year-old woman from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester was arrested.