Drug driving arrest over car driven on M6 with missing tyre
- 30 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car being driven on a motorway with a tyre missing was stopped by police.
The car initially failed to stop after it struck another vehicle on Goldcrest Road in Maghull at about 18:35 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
It was badly damaged but continued to join the M6, where it was eventually stopped by police.
A 27-year-old woman from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester was arrested.