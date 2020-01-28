Merseyrail unveils new fleet of 'hi-tech' trains

Image copyright Tony Miles Image caption The fleet, which will be publicly owned by the city region, is due roll out on the Merseyrail network later this year

A new fleet of trains with space for 50% more passengers in the Liverpool City Region has been unveiled.

Merseyrail said its 52 new trains are the first in the UK to include sliding steps to help those with wheelchairs or buggies get on board.

The fleet, which will be publicly owned by the city region, is part of a £500m investment in the Merseyrail network.

The trains have been part of a long-running dispute between Merseyrail and the RMT over the role of guards.

Metro Mayor for the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram said he was "delighted" to see the replacement of the existing fleet which was 40 years old.

"These state-of-the-art-trains are the most accessible anywhere in the country and they will help make our rail network fit for the 21st century."

The Class 777 train, bought directly from Swiss company Stadler, was revealed at the new £20m rail depot in Kirkdale ahead of testing.

Other new features for passengers include free WiFi, wider seats, plugs and USB ports beneath every seat as well as more cycle storage, said Managing Director Andy Heath.

Merseyrail has been in dispute with the RMT rail union about the role of guards on the new trains, which led to a series of strikes.

The union has argued that the guard should be responsible for the safe dispatch of the train.

RMT's North West regional officer, John Tilly, said the union "welcomed" the investment but said talks on having a second, safety critical person on board were ongoing.

"We have been in extensive negotiations to secure a second person on the trains and we are in talks with The Office of Rail and Road in order to secure a final settlement to end the long dispute."

The new trains are due to be rolled out on the Merseyrail network later this year.