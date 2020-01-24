Image copyright Colin Lane Image caption A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Station Road in Prescot at about 16:50 GMT on Monday

Three boys have been charged with attempted murder over the shooting of a teenager on a residential street.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Station Road in Prescot at about 16:50 GMT on Monday.

He is in a stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

The boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, have been charged with attempted murder, section 18 assault, possession of firearm and possession of a bladed article. They will appear in court on Saturday.

Det Insp Sabi Kaur said he wanted people involved in gun crime in Merseyside to know "there is no place to hide".

He said: "We will come and find you. Guns have the potential to blight areas and cause fear and concern for the law-abiding families living in our communities - but we will not let them."