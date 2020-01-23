Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption Santosh Bhatta has been cleared of ill-treating Olinda Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital

A care assistant accused of mistreating an elderly patient by placing a plastic bag over her head has been cleared.

Santosh Bhatta said he placed a plastic sheet in front of the face of Olinda Mansfield, 79, at Liverpool's Broadgreen Hospital as part of a game of "peek-a-boo", in July 2018.

Two colleagues claimed they had seen the patient with a bag over her head.

The 33-year-old was found not guilty of ill treatment at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Bhatta, of Lindale Close in Moreton, Wirral, had faced trial at the same court last July, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict and a retrial was ordered.