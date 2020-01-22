Image copyright University of Liverpool Library Image caption The person who found the dairy bookmark was both amused and disgusted

A cheese slice bookmark has given librarians and thousands of social media users a Gouda laugh.

A tweet about the slice, found at University of Liverpool Library, has been shared more than 20,000 times.

Associate director Alex Widdeson said the "disconcertingly warm and liquid" slice was discovered "somewhere between American history and geography".

She said while library users were Brie to eat cold food, "we prefer them not use snacks as bookmarks".

She said the person who found the cheese on Wednesday night was "so stunned" that she "forgot to note" the book it was inside.

"It's fair to say they were a mix of amused and disgusted," she said.

"I'm not sure even the mice would have been interested."

Skip Twitter post 2 by @LivUniLibrary Me talking to the pest control man - "No mate I've no idea why we have mice in the library"

*Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it* — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020 Report

She said staff thought it might make a decent tweet, but never imagined it would receive so many shares.

"We might end up adding it to our special collections as a monument to the success of the tweet," she said.

The social media post about it has certainly had a dairy good response, and many Twitter users and other university libraries curd not resist cracking jokes.

It is not the first time an unusual item has been found in the library, Ms Widdeson said.

"A few years ago, we had the 'shelf-wich', a sandwich wrapper that was being used as a bookend, and it's not uncommon to find satsumas on our computers," Ms Widdeson said.

She added libraries could be "strange places", but the slice discovery had "given us a laugh".