Image copyright Andy Carter Image caption Andy Carter visited Warrington Hospital at Christmas

Warrington Hospital is "creaking at the seams" and the town needs another one, an MP has said.

Newly elected Conservative MP Andy Carter has joined forces with Labour's Charlotte Nichols to lobby the government for a second hospital.

Mr Carter said the current hospital needed improvements to the accident and emergency unit, and more car parking.

But Simon Constable, chief executive of the NHS trust, said any new hospital could be a decade away.

"This is at the early stages and the first thing we need to do is make a business case to the Department of Health," said Mr Carter, who represents Warrington South.

"There is not a quick-fix solution - there are projects agreed 10 years ago that are just coming to fruition.

"The population of Warrington has grown dramatically, and it's also an ageing population, so the demands on the hospital aren't going to reduce.

"It's creaking at the seams and staff, particularly in A&E, are under increasing pressure.

"The hospital is about 1,000 car parking spaces short - that has an impact on patients and staff. Some staff have to park a mile away and walk."

'Emergencies'

Mr Carter believes a new hospital would bring significant economic benefits, and suggested a partnership with the University of Chester.

"We lose a lot of students to Liverpool and Manchester," he said. "It would be good if Warrington could retain them as well as attract students from outside."

While most of the existing hospital was built in the 1970s, some parts are more than 100 years old.

"A new hospital for Warrington could be a long way off, we are looking at five to 10 years but we need to think about things now," said Prof Constable, chief executive of Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

"Car parking is a big one, capacity for emergencies is another. The emergency department simply isn't big enough and facilities are very limited.

"It has put significant pressures on infection prevention and control, as well as privacy and dignity."