Fifty firefighters are battling a blaze at a 19th century Cheshire mansion.

Ten fire engines were sent just after 20:30 GMT to Tilstone House on Nantwich Road in Tarporley.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the fire had spread to all three floors of the former stately home.

Water is also being pumped from the Shropshire Union Canal up to teams at the house. Police have closed the A51 in both directions at Tilstone Fearnall while the fire continues.