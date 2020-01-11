Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Speedo Mick began his walk a month ago

A football fan who is attempting to raise £100,000 by walking 1,000 miles in his trunks has been hit by injury.

Everton fan Mick Cullen, 55, is in the middle of walking from John O' Groats to Land's End to raise money for disadvantaged young people.

But the man known to Premier League fans as "Speedo Mick", has been advised by a physiotherapist to rest due to a calf injury.

Mr Cullen said reports he was quitting the walk completely were wrong.

"They're saying it's not a massive tear or anything, it seems to be a minor one," he said.

He has been told not to do anything until it stops hurting.

"That might be a week but it might be less than that as well. It could just be four days, but no less than that. I'm gutted.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Everton fan was guest of honour at the FA Cup Merseyside derby

"I'm not giving up on this. I'm just not that way inclined."

Mr Cullen was treated by Everton's medical staff at the training ground, Finch Farm, on Friday.

He met the team's new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

Mr Cullen said: "I just met one of the best managers in the world.

I said to him, 'I'm doing a fundraiser, I'm walking 1,000 miles in my swimming attire', and he just laughed. He was cool, he wished me luck.

"I got a bit of a buzz off that."

Mr Cullen is hoping to start again after attending Everton's game against Brighton.

Last weekend he was a guest of Liverpool at the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup at Anfield.