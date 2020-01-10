Image copyright @ajones_media Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by the police car in Wirral

An elderly pedestrian who was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a police car has died, the Independent Office of Police Conduct has said.

The 84-year-old was struck by a marked vehicle on Church Road, Spital in Wirral at about 11:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The police watchdog said the police car "was not responding to an emergency call" when the man was hit.

A spokeswoman said the man died on Thursday evening and "his next of kin has been informed".

She added that the "circumstances of the incident, including whether blue lights were used", would be subject to an investigation.