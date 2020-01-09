Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

The family of murder victim Helen McCourt is seeking a judicial review to prevent her killer being released from prison.

Ian Simms, 63, was convicted of killing the 22-year-old, who disappeared in Merseyside in 1988, but has never revealed where he hid her remains.

The Ministry of Justice has now been ordered to free him after an appeal to keep him behind bars was rejected.

But Helen's brother Mike said: "We are never going to stop fighting."

He said: "We'll not give Simms a minute's peace. He's still inside [prison] and with every breath we've got we will keep him there.

"We're not going to give up."

A legal team has made the request for a judicial review of the decision to release Simms on the family's behalf.

'Torture'

The Parole Board said it was "satisfied that imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public".

Simms, who never admitted his guilt, killed Ms McCourt as she walked home from work in Liverpool.

Helen's mother Marie McCourt has described not knowing the whereabouts of her daughter's body as "torture".

She has urged the government to introduce Helen's Law, legislation that would deny parole to killers who do not disclose their victims' remains.

The bill recently ran out of time, when the general election was called.

Simms was denied release at a hearing in 2016, but was later transferred to an open prison "due to progress made", where he had "followed the rules" when granted temporary release.

He will not be released immediately and it could take weeks to arrange.