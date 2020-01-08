Man hit by police car in Wirral airlifted to hospital
- 8 January 2020
A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a police car, Merseyside Police has confirmed.
The pedestrian, in his 80s, was struck by a marked vehicle on Church Road, Spital in Wirral at about 11:15 GMT.
He was flown by helicopter to the regional trauma unit at Aintree University Hospital.
Road closures are in place on Spital Road at the junction with Church Road to St Andrews Road.
The incident is to be investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct.