Liverpool could introduce plaques to give an "honest account" of places connected to the slave trade.

Much of the city's 18th Century wealth came from the slave trade as ships transported Africans across the Atlantic by British slavers.

Mayor Joe Anderson said paintings, street names and buildings in the city were "important parts of the historical record which should not be concealed".

And he is calling for new signs to explain their relevance to slavery.

A motion to Liverpool City Council submitted by Mr Anderson, to be discussed next week, said: "Many notable figures in the city were associated with slavery, both as abolitionists and slave traders.

"Within the town hall there are many paintings that depict men who became fabulously wealthy from the slave trade, yet, there is no mention of their role in their description plaques."

He said some street and place names were also named after those who had a role in the slave trade and the city should "accurately reflect how some of the wealth and prestige accumulated for the benefit of Liverpool was gained through the business of slavery".

"It is important to ensure that city visitors and residents are given an honest account of the historical role which our city and such figures played in history," he said.

The plaques would accompany portraits, street and place names explaining their origin and their relevance to Liverpool's historical slave trade.

In 1999 Liverpool City Council made a formal apology for the city's role in the slave trade and it has since held annual events to commemorate Slavery Remembrance Day.

Liverpool's role in the slave trade

Liverpool was late in entering the slave trade but quickly surpassed London and Bristol to become Europe's number one slave port by the 1740s.

It is thought more than 40,000 African slaves were transported by Liverpool vessels.

Despite local folklore stories slaves rarely set foot in Liverpool.

Penny Lane - made famous in the Beatles song - is thought to have been named after 18th Century slave ship owner James Penny.

Blackburne Place, near Liverpool Cathedral, is named after John Blackburne, a slave trader named on the list of merchants trading with Africa in 1752. John Blackburne senior served as mayor of Liverpool in 1760.

Tarleton Street in the city centre takes its name from the Tarleton family, which produced three generations of slave traders including Banastre Tarleton (1754-1833) who fought to prevent the end of the slave trade.

