Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

A man jailed over the 1988 murder of Helen McCourt is to be released after an appeal to keep him behind bars was rejected.

Ian Simms, 63, was convicted of killing the 22-year-old, who disappeared in Merseyside in 1988, but has never revealed where he hid her remains.

In November, her family had appealed against the Parole Board's recommendation for him to be released.

But the Ministry of Justice has now been ordered to free Simms.

The Parole Board said it was "satisfied that imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public".

Simms, who never admitted his guilt to the murder, killed Ms McCourt as she walked home from work in Liverpool.

Her mother Marie previously said she was left shaking with anger after receiving a call from her victim liaison officer at the parole board confirming Simms' likely release.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Simms, pictured here in 1988, was jailed for murder

A Parole Board spokesman said: "The Parole Board has decided that the original decision to release Ian Simms should stand, after considering a reconsideration application from the Secretary of State.

"Whilst the Parole Board has every sympathy with Helen McCourt's family, if the board is satisfied that imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public, they are legally obliged to direct release."