Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who was near May Street at the time of the attack

A woman has been slashed across the face and a man stabbed in the buttocks in a "targeted" knife attack in a city centre, police have said.

The pair were injured in the attack on May Street, Liverpool at about 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man remain in a stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said their attacker made off in a white car in the direction of Clarence Street.

Det Insp Simon Hurst said officers were "keen to speak" to anyone who was near May Street, Brownlow Hill, Mount Pleasant or Clarence Street at the time.

A police cordon remains in place on May Street and detectives have also been looking at CCTV footage of the area.