Image copyright LDRS Image caption Penkett Lodge provides full-time care for 17 residents, some with dementia

A care home where staff ticked the "do not resuscitate (DNR) box" for a resident without telling them has been given the worst possible rating.

The decision by Penkett Lodge, Wallasey constituted a breach of the law, said the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which rated the home as inadequate.

Staff were also heard discussing people's care needs "as if they weren't there" which was "disrespectful".

Penkett Lodge said the criticisms referred to isolated incidents.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said while one resident was capable of giving consent to their treatment, "a decision was taken not to resuscitate them in the event of ill-health without their involvement".

Yet another resident had consented to not being resuscitated in a conversation with their GP, yet records in their case file said they were unable to consent.

The CQC report stated "this did not make sense".

Although the report listed the two cases separately a Penkett Lodge spokesperson said both concerned the same person.

'Ripped and shabby'

Penkett Lodge, on Penkett Road, provides full-time care for 17 residents, some of whom have dementia.

Conditions in the home were also criticised in the CQC report:

Carpets were threadbare, heavily stained or rucked up presenting a trip hazard.

Some bedding was "ripped and shabby" while one bathroom was not used as the bath hoist had not been safety tested.

Fire safety arrangements were "poor" with fire doors that did not close properly.

There was only one evacuation chair available even though "some people were unable to walk very far or use the stairs".

Poor record-keeping meant contracts and proof of staff member's identity were often missing and it was impossible to tell if criminal record checks were satisfactory, said the CQC.

A care home spokesman said it is working with the CQC to address its concerns.

Wirral Council said it was drawing up an action plan with Wirral Health and Care Commissioning to agree the home's next steps.