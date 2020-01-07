Image copyright Jeff Buck/Geograph Image caption Police said the items were taken from the grounds around the English Heritage property

Two metal detectorists have been arrested after "historic artefacts" were stolen from a castle's grounds.

The men, aged 28 and 31, were held after "several reports of nighthawking" at Beeston Castle in December, Cheshire Police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of theft following police raids in Droylsden, Greater Manchester on 1 January.

A spokeswoman said the pair had since been been released under investigation.

She said the items, which have not been publicly identified, were taken from the woodland park around the English Heritage property, which dates back to the 13th Century.

The historical conservation charity has been approached for comment.

Nighthawking is the process of stealing archaeological artefacts from protected sites at night.