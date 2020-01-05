Liverpool

Mark Roberts death: Man charged after fatal stabbing

  • 5 January 2020
Rakersfield Road, New Brighton
Image caption Mark Roberts was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton

A man has been charged with murder after the stabbing of another man.

Mark Roberts, aged 52, was attacked at a property in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, on New Year's Day, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Ian Martyn Holden, 38, of Rakersfield Road, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Monday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites