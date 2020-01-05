Image caption Mark Roberts was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton

A man has been charged with murder after the stabbing of another man.

Mark Roberts, aged 52, was attacked at a property in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, on New Year's Day, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Ian Martyn Holden, 38, of Rakersfield Road, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Monday.