Liverpool

New Brighton stabbing victim named as Mark Roberts

  • 3 January 2020
Rakersfield Road, New Brighton
Image caption Mark Roberts, 52, was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton

A 52-year-old man killed in a stabbing in Wirral on New Year's Day has been named by police.

Mark Roberts was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, at about 22:25 GMT and was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital where he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

A 38-year-old man from New Brighton arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites