New Brighton stabbing victim named as Mark Roberts
- 3 January 2020
A 52-year-old man killed in a stabbing in Wirral on New Year's Day has been named by police.
Mark Roberts was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, at about 22:25 GMT and was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital where he died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.
A 38-year-old man from New Brighton arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.