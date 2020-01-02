Image copyright Google Image caption The 52-year-old victim was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in Wirral.

The 52-year-old victim was attacked in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, at about 22:25 GMT on New Year's Day.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital where he later died.

Merseyside Police said a 39-year-old man from New Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.