Man charged over fatal taxi crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Stonebridge Lane in February

A 26-year-old man man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a taxi driver and his female passenger were killed in a crash.

Taxi driver David Sherwin, 51, and Michelle Jennings, 35, died after the crash in Liverpool, on 27 February.

The crash happened on the East Lancashire Road in Croxteth when a BMW collided with a private hire car.

Ryan Howard, of St Helens, is due to appear before magistrates on 28 January.

Ms Jennings died on the day of the crash and Mr Sherwin died two weeks later in hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.