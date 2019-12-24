Image copyright NWAS Image caption Ian Shortman said he was thankful for the "intervention of the good people out there"

A paramedic who was kicked in the head in a "terrifying" attack has thanked the "good people" who helped him.

Ian Shortman was kneeling down to treat a patient in Watson Street in Manchester city centre when the attack happened at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

Three doormen restrained the assailant who was arrested. They then helped Mr Shortman who was taken to hospital with bruising, dizziness and headaches.

Mr Shortman is recovering well, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

'Abhorrent behaviour'

He said it was the "most terrifying assault I've ever been subjected to" during a 20-year career as a cyclist paramedic with NWAS.

"At the point of being kicked I was completely vulnerable and disoriented, if it hadn't been for intervention of the good people out there, I dread to think about the outcome", he said.

Ambulance boss Pat McFadden said she was "absolutely appalled at this abhorrent behaviour" and praised "Ian's positive and courageous attitude".

"Our staff who work so hard to care for other people when they are most in need should never be subject to such a vile and vicious attack, but sadly it does happen all too often.

There were 385 physical assaults on staff in 2018-19, NWAS said.