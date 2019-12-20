Image copyright PA Media Image caption Amaani Noor claimed she raised cash to buy food for women and children in Syria.

The wife of an Islamist fighter has been jailed for 18 months for funding terrorism.

Amaani Noor, 21, of Cinema Drive in Wavertree, Liverpool, was convicted last week at Liverpool Crown Court.

A jury found her guilty of donating about £34 to terrorist group The Merciful Hands on 23 May last year.

The trial judge said there was "a cunning" in the evidence of the former beauty contestant and ex-girlfriend of a professional footballer.

Noor, who had planned to join her Islamist fighter husband in Syria, was jailed alongside mother-of-two Victoria Webster, 28, of Pine Street in Nelson, Lancashire.

Webster received a 17 months term after admitting providing money for the purposes of terrorism and inviting another to provide money for terrorism.

Noor claimed she raised cash to buy food for women and children in Syria.

Both women were in tears when they were sentenced.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Amaani Noor (left) and Victoria Webster were handed jail sentences

Sentencing Noor, Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary QC rejected the claim by the former performing arts student that she set up a PayPal account in a fake name because of "considerations of modesty".

He said: "I don't accept simply that you are that modest or naive in the way you would like people to believe.

"There is a cunning about you which you maintained during your evidence."

During the trial, the jury heard Noor, a former Miss Teen GB semi-finalist, and Webster messaged using the Telegram app and spoke about extremist groups including the Islamic State group.

'Life in ruins'

They had access to video footage showing torture, beheadings and people being set on fire which the judge described as "truly shocking".

David Gottlieb, defending, suggested Noor's failed relationships may have led to the offences.

Hossein Zahir, defending Webster, said: "The ideology she thought she believed in has left her life in ruins."

But she is now on a "path to reform", he added.