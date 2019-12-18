A Liverpool City Council worker and another man have been arrested as part of a fraud investigation.

A 50-year-old man employed by the city council is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and misconduct in public office, Merseyside Police said.

A man, aged 32, from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, bribery and corruption.

The arrests took place in the Beetham Tower luxury apartment block, police said.

Liverpool City Council said it was not commenting as it was a police matter.