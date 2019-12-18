Image copyright Google Image caption Julie Evans pocketed the money over a 12-month period at Tesco's in Formby

A supermarket employee who stole thousands of pounds in a scam involving customer refunds has been jailed.

Julie Evans pocketed a total of £6,000 over a 12-month period while working on the customer service desk at Tesco in Formby, Merseyside.

The 53-year-old, of Lydiate, would re-scan refunded items, usually clothing, before taking cash from the till, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

She was jailed for eight months after admitting theft.

Her former colleague Linda Ford, who admitted stealing £138, was given a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 80 hours' unpaid work.

The court heard Evans, who had worked at the branch for 15 years, had previously been suspected of stealing but managers had accepted her "excuses".

Prosecutor Derek Jones said a full audit was launched after staff raised further concerns, and Evans' scam was uncovered.

Julie Evans initially claimed she had a gambling addiction, but later admitted making up the story

Evans eventually admitted what she had been doing to managers and claimed to have a gambling habit.

When arrested and questioned by police she admitted taking cash, usually about £20 - £30, three or four times a week.

Mr Jones said she admitted making up the gambling problem and the money was really "just to fund her lifestyle".

Ford, 62, of Birkdale, admitted stealing cash on three or four occasions, Mr Jones said.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones described the pair's actions as "dishonesty in breach of the trust placed in you by the company".

The judge said management had been duped, customers misled and there had been an impact on the mutual confidence between staff.

Defence barrister Charles Lander said Evans had no previous convictions and wanted to repay the stolen cash.