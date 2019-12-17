Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The officers, all constables with Thames Valley Police, are due in court on 6 January

Four police officers have been charged over the alleged assault of an arrested man.

The man was held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker in Southport, Merseyside, on 19 June.

A 45-year-old officer has been charged with assault and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and a further three have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 6 January.

The suspects, all constables with Merseyside Police, are Darren McIntyre, 45, Garrie Burke, 43, Laura Grant, 34, and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, 24.

The force said the arrested man, who was held in Cherry Road, Ainsdale, was later released without charge.