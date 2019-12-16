Image caption An official opening ceremony for Warrington West station was held on Monday afternoon

A new £20.5m railway station has opened in the Cheshire town of Warrington.

Warrington West, in Chapelford near Great Sankey, will provide two connections to Manchester every hour, and two to Liverpool.

It was built due to a growing demand for public transport as a result of new housing developments and industrial estates, the town's council has said.

Chief executive Steven Broomhead said the "state-of-the-art" station was "absolutely what we need".

It features parking for bicycles, a pay-and-display car park with CCTV and lighting and a space for drop-offs and taxis.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, added the station would "provide great connectivity".