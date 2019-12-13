Man charged over Liverpool city centre rape
- 13 December 2019
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Liverpool city centre.
The woman, in her 20s, was found in a "distressed state" after the alleged attack in Great Homer Street in the early hours of 1 December.
She was approached from behind and dragged into bushes, Merseyside Police said.
The 23-year-old man from Kensington has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Saturday.