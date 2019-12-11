Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The discovery included air pistols and air rifles

A raid on a garden shed has unearthed a huge cache of weapons including 57 firearms, 10 swords, three crossbows, two axes and a Taser.

It was discovered in Sutton Leach, St Helens, on Tuesday and also contained 63 knives, 38 air pistols, two knuckledusters and a sheriff's badge.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Insp Neil Birkett said while some were legally held, the "sheer amount" of weapons was concerning.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A sheriff's badge was found hanging alongside the pistols

"Storing weapons anywhere, let alone a garden shed, whether they are legally held or not, is worrying to say the least," he added.

Merseyside Police, which carried out the search on the property, said a "large number" of the weapons had been surrendered and "taken away to either be destroyed or sent for further examination".