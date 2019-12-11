Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mzee Mohammed-Dailey was autistic and had Asperger's syndrome

A teenager restrained by shopping centre security staff and police officers died of natural causes, an inquest jury has ruled.

Mzee Mohammed-Dailey, 18, was detained after "behaving erratically" at Liverpool One shopping complex in 2016.

His inquest at Gerard Majella Courthouse heard he was autistic and had Asperger's syndrome.

A police watchdog investigation found no evidence officers committed a criminal offence in restraining him.

The inquest jury heard on the day he died - 13 July 2016, the teenager told his father Clement Dailey someone was trying to kill him. He said: "Trust me, Dad, the police are after me, and the white boys."

Mr Dailey rang his son's mother Karla Mohammed and said he could "see fear in my boy's eyes", the court heard.

His mother then called mental health professionals to report concerns her son had not been taking his medication.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Coroner Andre Rebello described CCTV footage of his arrest as "heartbreaking and soul-destroying"

The hearing was shown CCTV footage, described by coroner Andre Rebello as "heartbreaking and soul-destroying", which showed Mr Mohammed-Dailey on the day he died in a Toxteth newsagents, appearing agitated and sweating.

Later, footage from the shopping centre showed him carrying a large knife, walking barefoot and frequently falling over and crawling.

On two occasions, he could be seen trying to take people's mobile phones and he was captured climbing over the counter of a takeaway before being restrained by the centre's security staff and police officers.

He later died in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated two complaints made by Mzee Mohammed-Dailey's family about the restraint used by Merseyside Police and allegations some officers were disrespectful during the restraint.

"I have seen the footage of Mzee on the day he passed away; it is difficult to watch, and I cannot comprehend how painful this must have been for his loved ones," Amanda Rowe from the IOPC said.

"The evidence we gathered did not indicate that any officer committed a criminal offence or behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings."

She added the decision to restrain him was "based on a number of risk factors and this complied with guidance, policy and training".