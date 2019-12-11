Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers face delays at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Flights have been cancelled after a private plane came off the runway at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Four people were on board the plane but no-one has been hurt, a spokesman for the airport has confirmed.

The airport is currently closed and an investigation has been launched into what happened.

Passengers due to fly this morning have been advised to contact their airlines for further information.

Passengers had reported four-hour delays while others have reportedly had their flights diverted to Manchester Airport after the runway in Liverpool was closed.

The emergency services were called to the airport at 06:00 GMT.

The runway will be closed until at least this afternoon, an airport spokesman added.