Image copyright Great George Street Project Image caption City planners say the new scheme will not obscure the silhouette of Liverpool Cathedral

Plans to develop a site left derelict following the collapse of a regeneration scheme in Liverpool city centre have been approved.

Councillors backed the £170m Great George Street Project which includes a city park, offices, homes and a 144-bed hotel near Chinatown.

Developers said the plans would "revitalise" the area.

A previous plan for 790 homes and a hotel stalled when the original backer hit financial problems.

The new plan envisages seven buildings, ranging in height from two-storeys to 18-storeys with a combination of town houses and apartments and office space.

It also includes leisure facilities and a new park comprising landscaped gardens, wide footways, and a cycleway.

Image copyright Google Image caption A previous plan for the area stalled due to financial issues

Neal Hunter, chief executive officer for the project, said: "It is fair to say that it has been a challenging and complex site, with historic issues from a number of previous failed schemes, which could have blighted this project altogether."

He added: "We believe that actions speak louder than words and we have worked closely with the planning department at Liverpool City Council to deliver a scheme that will create a quality neighbourhood that connects Chinatown with Ropewalks and the Baltic Triangle."

Mr Hunter said the scheme was a revision of previously approved plans because the developers "recognise the city continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and it is vital that the project is aligned with this ever-changing landscape."

The city's planning officials were also satisfied that the development, bordered by Great George Street, St James Street, Duncan Street, Upper Pitt Street, Cookson Street and Hardy Street, still allowed the cathedral's silhouette "to dominate the city".

The site has been abandoned for three years since the collapse of The 'New Chinatown Project' in September 2016.