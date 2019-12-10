Helen McCourt: Release of killer Ian Simms to be reviewed
- 10 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A decision to sanction the release of the man convicted of murdering Helen McCourt is to be reviewed by the parole board.
Ian Simms, 63, was jailed in 1989 for murdering Helen McCourt who disappeared in February 1988, aged 22.
He was considered for parole on 8 November and officials said he "met the test for release".
The parole board received a request from the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to reconsider the decision.