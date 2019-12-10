Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

A decision to sanction the release of the man convicted of murdering Helen McCourt is to be reviewed by the parole board.

Ian Simms, 63, was jailed in 1989 for murdering Helen McCourt who disappeared in February 1988, aged 22.

He was considered for parole on 8 November and officials said he "met the test for release".

The parole board received a request from the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to reconsider the decision.