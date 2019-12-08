Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found in a "distressed state" after the attack in Great Homer Street

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Liverpool city centre a week ago.

She was found in a "distressed state" after the attack in Great Homer Street in the early hours of 1 December.

The woman, in her 20s, had been approached from behind by a man and dragged into bushes. He ran away when a member of the public saw the assault.

A 23-year-old man, who comes from Kensington, Liverpool, has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries. Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.