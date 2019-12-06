Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police have seized ammunition in connection with its investigation into the shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in a pub on Merseyside.

The victims, aged 31 and 35, were shot in the Market Tavern, Newtown Gardens, in Kirkby at around 18:45 GMT on 25 November.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested on Thursday along with a 19-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have also seized ammunition and cash following raids in Spinney View.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information has been urged to come forward.

All have been released pending further inquiries, a police spokesman said.

A 36-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 37-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm have been released on conditional bail.