Image copyright Google Image caption The club said anyone found with drugs during a door search "may face criminal action"

"Bad batches" of ketamine and ecstasy may have led to two men being hospitalised, a nightclub has warned.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were taken ill at Invisible Wind Factory in Liverpool at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday.

Merseyside Police said officers were working to identify what the men had taken "and who supplied it".

In a tweet, the club said it was understood "that there are currently bad batches of ketamine and MDMA in circulation in the city".

A spokesman said door searches were in place and clubbers feeling unwell "should inform a member of staff immediately".

He said clubbers should "never worry about being honest about what you have taken", but added that anyone found with drugs during a door search "may face criminal action".

Supt Diane Pownall said officers wanted to hear from "anyone who was offered any substances at the club or elsewhere on Friday night into Saturday and anyone who took ill or witnessed others taking ill".

"We want to establish what exactly this substance was and who supplied it," she said, adding that the force's "immediate priority is to ensure that nobody else is affected".